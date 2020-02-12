Posted: Feb 12, 2020 3:29 PMUpdated: Feb 12, 2020 3:32 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra will be performing their 5th Grade Carnegie Link Up Program at the Bartlesville Community Center on Thursday.

Buses are expected to start arriving at 12:15 p.m. with the concert to start at 12:45 p.m. This program will last approximately 45 minutes. The Doenges Family of Autos is sponsoring the buses. Special Projects Coordinator Karen Wollman said the Bartlesville Symphony Concert is thankful for their sponsorship of the transportation.

BSO has invited students from all across the northeast Oklahoma. Private schools are included. The concert was rescheduled due to winter weather conditions that occurred last week. A couple of schools are unable to attend the rescheduled concert, but all in all, BSO should still have 800 students in attendance.