Posted: Feb 13, 2020 11:57 PMUpdated: Feb 13, 2020 12:23 AM

Garrett Giles

The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner completed the post-mortem examination of the remains of a Bartlesville man that was reported missing in Dec. 2019.

The remains of 66-year-old Steven Brashear were found in a wilderness area adjacent to the Pima County Trail in Arizona on Dec. 30th, 2019. The Pima County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday, Jan. 21st that the remains belonged to Brashear.

No cause of death was listed in Brashear’s autopsy that was released on Wednesday, but the forensic toxicology report says he had opioid analgesics and oxycodone in his system. Page 6 of the 14-page report says “most of the remains exhibited evidence of carnivore damage and exposure to the environmental conditions.”

Three mountain lions that were found devouring Brashear's remains were euthanized by authorities. The animals are not believed to have killed Brashear.

The post-mortem examination was done in coordination with the Pima County Sheriff's Office and the Arizona Game and Fish Department. The redacted report includes post-mortem examination, toxicology, and, as mentioned, forensic anthropology reports.

If you so choose to look at the redacted report released by the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner, click here.

The autopsy took place on Thursday, Jan. 2nd, but it was made public on Wednesday.

In January, the Pima County Sheriff's Office said a man had been arrested on suspicion of stealing a vehicle belonging to Brashear (pictured top right), who was reported missing in Bartlesville in December 2019. On Friday, January 3rd, 2020, at about 8:00 p.m., deputies arrested 21-year-old Daylan Jacob Thornton (pictured below) for auto theft.

The vehicle involved in the theft belonged to Brashear who was also reported missing to Oro Valley Police. Thornton was also identified as a person of interest in the investigation into the remains that were discovered near the Pima Canyon Trail earlier that week, which are said to belong to Brashear.

Because the investigation remains active, the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner is not providing additional comment outside of what the report says. The Pima County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for reward, by text, phone or by going to 88Crime.org.

(Photo courtesy: The Pima County Sheriff's Office)