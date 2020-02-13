Posted: Feb 13, 2020 3:04 AMUpdated: Feb 13, 2020 4:23 AM

Garrett Giles

The Pima County Arizona Office of the Medical Examiner completed the post-mortem examination of the remains of a Bartlesville man that was reported missing in Dec. 2019.

The remains of 66-year-old Steven Brashear were found in a wilderness area adjacent to the Pima County Trail in Arizona on Dec. 30th, 2019. The Pima County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday, Jan. 21st that the remains belonged to Brashear.

No cause of death was listed in Brashear’s autopsy that was released on Wednesday, but the forensic toxicology report says he had opioid analgesics and oxycodone in his system. The 14-page report says “most of the remains exhibited evidence of carnivore damage and exposure to the environmental conditions.”

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with their investigation.