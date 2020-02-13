Posted: Feb 13, 2020 9:33 AMUpdated: Feb 13, 2020 9:35 AM

Garrett Giles

OKM Music is looking for college-aged youth to help with their 2020 Summer Festival that runs from Friday, June 12th through Thursday, June 18th.

The paid internship provides an opportunity to experience all aspects of producing an International Music Festival. The experience with the arts will provide a chance to meet amazing artists, and even become royalty for OKM Music’s annual Prince and Princess Tea.

For questions, call 918.336.9900. You can also send an email with your questions to mlmihm@okmozart.com. You can download an application form here.

Internship applications are due by Wednesday, April 1st.

(Photo courtesy: OKM Music)