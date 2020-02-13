Posted: Feb 13, 2020 9:44 AMUpdated: Feb 13, 2020 9:47 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Community Foundation has schedule their Bartlesville Nonprofit Network, which is their first meeting of their quarterly series for local nonprofit professionals.

The goal is for the nonprofit professionals to congregate and collaborate at Arvest Bank’s East Side Bartlesville branch located at 4225 SE Adams Road. The event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 26th from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Light morning refreshments will be provided. The Bartlesville Community Foundation will have brief presentations on two relevant topics that impact this sector. They BCF said, “We know each organization in this community is serving a valuable purpose. Let’s come together and learn from each other for the betterment of OUR community.”