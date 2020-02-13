Posted: Feb 13, 2020 10:29 AMUpdated: Feb 13, 2020 11:55 AM

Price Tower will host the competition that will bestow the title of Wright Chef 2020 this Monday evening to one lucky contestant at a special event at the historic Bartlesville Frank Lloyd Wright one-of-a kind skyscraper.

The contestants will arrive in Bartlesville on Saturday. Shortly thereafter, the will then be sent grocery shopping with $300.

Each must demostrate the ability to stay within a budget.

The contestants will then be sent to the Culinary Arts department at Tri-County Tech and work with the students as are told the "secret ingredient" with which the must create their dish. Each will spend the rest of the day preparing for their dish. Monday evening is the reception at the Price Tower where all six competing chefs will be present. The evening features a samplng of each chef's work and the naming of this year's Wright Chef. Tickets are available at www.pricetower.org. WATCH: PRICE CONNER EXPLAINS THE WRIGHT CHEF COMPETITION ON CAR TALK WITH BRAD DOENGES

The Wright Chef is a unique position developed by Price Tower Arts Center as part of its dynamic artist in residence programs. The winner has the opportunity to have creative control of the menu and operational control of the restaurant and kitchen for the period of one year.

The Wright Chef is an educational, hands-on program was established with two goals in mind - to provide an inspirational culinary experience for Price Tower and Copper patrons and to provide an emerging chef the once-in-a-lifetime, risk-free chance to find out if they have what it takes to own and operate a successful restaurant business.

The program is designed to be a challenge both professionally and creatively and give the Wright Chef a taste of real world restaurant ownership.

Price Tower Arts Center in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, is located inside the only fully realized skyscraper designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, a 19-story landmark completed in 1956. The ongoing mission of Price Tower Arts Center is to preserve the Price Tower, inspire artists and audiences, and to celebrate art, architecture and design.