Posted: Feb 13, 2020 10:52 AMUpdated: Feb 13, 2020 10:55 AM

Garrett Giles

A property agreement with the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture for the Washington County Fire Department was presented by Kary Cox, the Executive Director for Washington County Emergency Management this week.

Cox told the Washington County Commissioners the agreement was for surplus property from the Department of Agriculture. He said the Washington County Fire Department owns at least one piece of that property right now, which is a stand-by generator at the Oak Park Fire Station in Bartlesville.

Both parties realized that the agreemement had not been updated for quite some time, but they did not know specifically how long it has been. Cox said he believes the agreement was last updated approximately 15 to 18 years ago. He said he does, however, not see any significant changes since it was updated last.

The Washington County Commissioners approved to update the agreement between the Department of Agriculture and the Washington County Fire Department.

Also in the Washington County Commissioners meeting on Monday, revised contracts with Grand Gateway Economic Development Association for Washington County District Two and the Oglesby Civil Defense Volunteer Fire Department were discussed. Commissioner Mike Bouvier in District Two is getting $50,000 and the Oglesby Civil Defense Volunteer Fire Department is getting $30,000.

The revised contracts were approved. All that was revised were the dates on the contract from the original contract that was approved several weeks ago.