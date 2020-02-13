Posted: Feb 13, 2020 1:21 PMUpdated: Feb 13, 2020 2:08 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska has hired a full-time police chief to lead the city.

Nicholas Mahoney was hired on Tuesday to replace Nick Silva, who had been fired in January by City Manager Dave Neely. Mahoney most recently worked as a Lieutenant with the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office. Prior to that, he worked with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office and also spent time working with Tulsa Public Schools, totaling 15 years of law enforcement experience. Neely said he has known Mahoney for more than 12 years and Neely expects him to do great things for the city.

Mahoney looks forward to working with the residents of Pawhuska and making the city better.

Drugs have been a major problem facing the city of Pawhuska, but Mahoney knows there is more to work on than just that.

Lorrie Hennesy had been serving as the Interim Police Chief. She has now been appointed to Mahoney’s assistant police chief. Hennesy continues to serve as the school resource officer as well.

Neely also announced that Kenneth Freeman will be the new EMS Director for the city of Pawhuska. Freeman had been working full-time with Bartlesville EMS. Freeman will be working on a part-time basis with both jobs until he moves to Pawhuska