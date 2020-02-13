Posted: Feb 13, 2020 2:25 PMUpdated: Feb 13, 2020 2:25 PM

Max Gross

At its Monday meeting the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council approved as a resolution to donate office supplies to the Native American Fellowship Group in Nowata County. The legislation approved the donation of the surplus equipment that included 16 file cabinets, tables, chairs and other office equipment.

The Native American Fellowship Group in Nowata County is based in South Coffeyville. Nowata is one of 14 Oklahoma counties that are represented in the Cherokee Nation.