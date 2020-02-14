Posted: Feb 14, 2020 3:36 AMUpdated: Feb 14, 2020 3:36 AM

Tom Davis

School teachers in Oklahoma with a gun license will be able to carry firearms into their classrooms with district approval under a bill approved in the state Senate.

The bill passed Tuesday on a 37-7 vote mostly along party lines, with Democrats opposed. It passed after it was amended to beef up the training requirements, requiring teachers to participate in active-shooter training with local law enforcement.

The proposed new law is optional and would require a local school board approval first. But Democrats raised several concerns, including the reduction in the number of hours of required training.