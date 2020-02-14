Posted: Feb 14, 2020 3:40 AMUpdated: Feb 14, 2020 3:40 AM

AP

Oklahoma officials say the state is planning to resume executing death-row inmates, five years after lethal injections were put on hold following a series of death-chamber mishaps.

In a joint announcement Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt, Attorney General Mike Hunter and Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow said the state will resume executions using a three-drug lethal injection protocol.

Officials say the state has obtained a supply of those drugs.

Executions were halted following a botched lethal injection in 2014 that left an inmate writhing on the gurney and drug mix-ups in 2015 in which the wrong lethal drugs were delivered.