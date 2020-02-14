Posted: Feb 14, 2020 5:24 AMUpdated: Feb 14, 2020 5:24 AM

Staff Reports

At its February meeting, the Bartlesville Board of Education will consider naming Staci Bankston, currently the Assistant Principal at Wayside Elementary School, as the principal for Wilson Elementary School for the upcoming 2020-2021 academic year. The district received notice this week that current Wilson principal Angie Linthacum will be resigning from her position at the end of this academic year to pursue other opportunities.

In 2019-2020, Bankston has served as Assistant Principal to Principal Ken Copeland at Wayside, the largest of the district’s six elementary schools. Wayside now serves slightly more than one-quarter of the district's elementary school students. The opening for a new Assistant Principal at Wayside will be posted at applitrack.com/bpsok/onlineapp. Bankston has also helped support the district's elementary STEM program, Project Lead the Way Launch.

Before coming to Bartlesville to handle administrative tasks for the English Language Development program and other priorities, from 2012-2018 Bankston served in Dewey Public Schools as a technology integration coach, gifted and talented coordinator, reading department chair, and 5th-grade team leader. Before that, she taught junior high science and was a curriculum alignment coordinator for Barnsdall Public Schools and an elementary and technology curriculum teacher in Avant.