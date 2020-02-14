Posted: Feb 14, 2020 5:44 AMUpdated: Feb 14, 2020 5:44 AM

Tom Davis

The Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville is proud to announce that Chloe Colbert was selected as the 2020 Youth of the Year winner in Bartlesville.

Last December, Chloe competed against other Club members across the Bartlesville area. The competition consisted of written essays, an interview with a panel of judges and giving her speech to those judges. Chloe was awarded a total of $3,500 from the Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville and the Sherry Musselman Cox Memorial Scholarship through Bartlesville Community Foundation. Being named Youth of the Year is the highest honor a Boys & Girls Club member can receive. As the Boys & Girls Club of America’s premier youth recognition program, Youth of the Year recognizes outstanding contributions to a member’s family, school, community, local Boys & Girls Club, as well as overcoming personal challenges and obstacles.

Chloe has been a member of the Bartlesville Boys & Girls Club since 2013. She attends Caney Valley High School and is the current President of Keystone Club, a leadership and service-oriented group within the Boys & Girls Club. During her membership at the Club, she has participated in the Career Launch program, S.M.A.R.T. Girls and is a member of the Junior Staff. Chloe says that “the Club has shaped me into the woman I am today. I will continue to use all of the skills and life experiences to grow as a young lady. The Club means everything to me, and I am glad that I get the privilege to be even a small part of what the Boys & Girls Club represents.” After graduation, Chloe plans to pursue a degree in Physical Therapy.

Chloe will continue on in the spring to compete at the state Youth of the Year competition in Oklahoma City. She will have the opportunity to add $5,000 to her scholarship fund as she competes against other Youth of the Year winners from across the state. A member of the Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville has been the winner or runner-up in 5 of the last 6 Oklahoma Youth of the Year competitions.

For more than 65 years, the mission of the Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville has been to enable our young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential. Our vision is to ensure that all Club members are on track to graduate from high school with a plan for their future. Last year, our after school and summer programs served over 1,136 children, each for just $40 in membership dues a year. Our doors are open to members Monday through Friday, from 3 pm to 7 pm after school, and 8 am to 5 pm in the summer. In addition to offering life-changing programs, we serve a daily meal to every child who comes through our doors. Low membership dues allow any child to belong and participate. More information about the Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville may be found on our website, www.bgcbville.org or you can find us on Facebook.