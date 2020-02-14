Posted: Feb 14, 2020 9:11 AMUpdated: Feb 14, 2020 9:13 AM

Garrett Giles

The call to local children to perform in Children's Musical Theater of Bartlesville's production of the “The Music Man” has been called.

Auditions for CMT's summer Main Stage Production of “The Music Man” are set to take place on February 19th through February 23rd. Kristie Hewitt with CMT said interested students, ages 7 through 17, are encouraged to schedule an audition time. She said they want to put up to 70 to 75 kids in this summer's production of "The Music Man."

CMT put on "The Music Man" in 2010. Hewitt said they like this show because they are able to include all age groups in the performance.

Dance auditions will be held on February 19th at Madison Middle School. Vocal auditions are February 20th and 21st at the CMT Building at 101 S. Wyandotte Ave. Hewitt said they will bring in the younger age group (6 through 12) first. CMT's choreographer will teach the kids a simple dance number. Those same kids will come back in to see how the kids handle the routine in smaller groups. The older kids will go through the same process in the afternoon.

Vocal auditions are February 20th and 21st at the CMT Building at 101 S. Wyandotte Ave. Hewitt said Children's Musical Theater will bring 10 to 15 children in at a time before they bring children in individually. She said the children are asked to sing a song from a Broadway show that matches their vocals.

A lot of times kids will have someone come in and play the piano for them, but Hewitt says they will provide an accompanist. Other times kids will bring a karaoke version of the Broadway song they are performing, which is fine, but the kids are asked to not have the vocals include in the music they bring. The director and music director that CMT hires for the show will hear each individual performance.

If you are unfamiliar with "The Music Man," Hewitt encourages you and your kiddos to watch the show through Amazon. She said you can Google the performance as well to see if your child might be interested in the performance. CMT normally auditions 150 to 200 children for each of their performances year-after-year.

Callbacks will be held on February 22nd and 23rd. Show dates for “The Music Man” are July 16th through July 19th.

You can sign up your child the week of auditions. All you have to do is go to cmtonstage.com. For the full interview with Hewitt, click here.