Posted: Feb 16, 2020 9:55 AMUpdated: Feb 14, 2020 9:55 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse in Pawhuska next Tuesday in observance of President’s Day.

The commissioners will consider forming a committee to see how much interest there is across the county in making a new courthouse in Pawhuska and adding a courthouse annex in Skiatook.

Blaine Wood will talk about his OPEH&W health plan with the commissioners. They will then consider taking action regarding his presentation.

There will be an election of fair board directors and they will consider making the county-wide free dump day April 18th.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.