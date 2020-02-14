Posted: Feb 14, 2020 10:54 AMUpdated: Feb 14, 2020 11:12 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Police Department requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation early Friday morning because a murder and attempted suicide occurred in Dewey.

Brooke Arbeitman, the OSBI's Public Information Officer, said the incident started Thursday when the Dewey Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff's Office served a protective order in the 1200 Block of North Choctaw. She said the protective order was to evict 25-year-old Tyler Gage, who is the husband of the woman who lives in the residence.

Gage left the residence when the protective order was served. However, Gage came back to the residence with a gun late Thursday night. According to the OSBI, Gage then shot and killed 29-year-old Christopher Gilliam.

Gilliam was pronounced dead at the scene. Arbeitman with the OSBI said that Gage then turned the gun on himself. She said Gage is in critical condition in a Tulsa hospital.

Four children and a woman were in the home during the incident. Neither the women nor the children were harmed. The OSBI is continuing with their investigation.

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen said deputies assisted briefly on the initial call with on-duty Dewey police officers. He said they provided coverage for the City of Dewey until they could call in additional staff to cover in order to assist Dewey Police Chief Mike Shea.