Posted: Feb 14, 2020 12:20 PMUpdated: Feb 14, 2020 12:23 PM

Garrett Giles

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the Washington County Democratic Party in front of the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Depot located at 201 SW Keeler Avenue on Tuesday morning.

Karen Wollman, the treasurer for the Washington County Democratic Party, said they are stoked to be a member of the Bartlesville Chamber. She said it signifies that they are part of the community.

The support in Bartlesville took Wollman aback. She said there are almost 8,000 registered Democrats in Washington County. That in mind, Wollman added that it is unfortunate to an extent because registered Democrats think they are alone when they are not alone.

25 to 30 people attended the ribbon cutting this week. Wollman said the Washington County Democratic Party meets on the last Thursday of every month at 7:00 p.m. She said their meetings are held in the Bartlesville Public Library.

The next meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27th at 7:00 p.m. in the library's Meeting Room A. Abby Broyles, a candidate to be a U.S. Senator for Oklahoma, will be in attendance. Congressional District Chair Alicia Andrews will also be present in the meeting for discussion.

In their last meeting, Emilie Tindle, a candidate for Oklahoma's House District 11 seat was in attendance. A representative for Bernie Sanders was also in attendance in their January meeting.

Wollman said they want as many people to come regardless of party so civil, open discussion can be had. She said their main mission is to focus on the community.

The Washington County Democratic Party register voters no matter what party they are affiliated with or want to be affiliated with. Wollman said they just want to get the word out and get you to vote for whatever candidate you feel is best to get the job done.

There is no website for the Washington County Democratic Party. You can find the Washington County Democratic Party on Facebook.

(Photo courtesy: Karen Wollman)