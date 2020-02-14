Posted: Feb 14, 2020 12:24 PMUpdated: Feb 14, 2020 12:24 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pioneer Woman Mercantile has meant more attention being focused on the city of Pawhuska. In the state of Oklahoma, news networks out of Tulsa and Oklahoma City have covered the Osage County area extensively, but Executive Director for the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce, Joni Nash says a television station out of Lawton recently did a feature on Pawhuska. Nash says it is small things like this that will help the city grow even more.

Nash sends things like this to the film company who is shooting, “Killers of the Flower Moon.” She says it does nothing but excite them that they are getting to come here later this year.

As long as everything goes according to plan, film crews hope to begin shooting the movie in May.