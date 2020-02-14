Posted: Feb 14, 2020 12:26 PMUpdated: Feb 14, 2020 12:30 PM

Garrett Giles

Get ready to keep good times rolling with Mardi Gras 2020 in Bartlesville!

The 42nd Bartlesville Mardi Gras Party runs from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22nd at St. John's Father Lynch Hall, which is located at 8th Street and Keeler Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.

Laura Walton, the Executive Director for Martha's Task, said the fun night is the non-profits biggest fundraiser of the year. She said the fundraiser is for their general operations, which helps them with everything that they do.

Martha's Task has a seamstress training program where they train women to sew. The women get paid for their training. They also get the proceeds from the items they are able to sell in Martha's Task's store.

There is an emergency assistance program that Martha's Task put on too. Walton said if someone comes in with an immediate need, they can come in to work to make some cash for a prescription, bills, groceries, or whatever they might need.

An average of $12,000 to $20,000 is raised each year for Martha's Task during the Mardi Gras event in Bartlesville. Admission is $60 per person for those interested in attending, which includes some new features to Mardi Gras.

Zodiac will perform at Mardi Gras 2020 this year. Walton said Zodiac is a great band, with great dance music that keep the crowd going. She added that Smoke'n'Gumbo will cater the event. While she has not tried the food, Walton said that she has heard that the Cajun dinners that Smoke'n'Gumbo has to offer are fabulous.

Walton said suspending the reality of Bartlesville and pretending that you are on Bourbon Street is her favorite part of Mardi Gras each year. She said they have enough decorations, masks and beads to make you think you are actually experiencing Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

They even dance around Father Lynch Hall to "When the Saints Going Marching In," once a Mardi Gras king and queen are crowned. Walton said this is when you know the party has really started.

Admission to Mardis Gras 2020 in Bartlesville includes beer and wine, a silent auction and a photo prop area. For reservations and tickets, call 918.336.8275. You can also visit eventbrite.com, or you can stop by Martha's Task at 718 S. Johnstone Avenue.