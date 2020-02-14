Posted: Feb 14, 2020 2:14 PMUpdated: Feb 14, 2020 2:14 PM

A guilty verdict was returned on all three counts in the State of Oklahoma’s case against John Thomas Cox. Cox was convicted of two counts of lewd molestation and one count of rape in the second degree. Jury deliberations continued into Thursday evening before a decision was reached.

Each of the lewd molestations counts carries a sentence of 20 years and a $10,000 fine. The third count carries a 15 year sentence and a $10,000 fine. The incidents occurred with a teenage girl in Bartlesville in 2017. Cox currently resides in Kentucky. A sentencing date will be held on April 21 at the Washington County Courthouse.