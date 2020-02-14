Posted: Feb 14, 2020 2:28 PMUpdated: Feb 14, 2020 2:30 PM

Garrett Giles

Michael Brockman, a junior at Bartlesville High School, paged for State Rep. Derrel Fincher (R-Bartlesville) at the State Capitol the week of Feb. 10th-13th, 2020.

House pages run messages to legislators while they are in the chamber debating policy and voting on measures. Pages also participate in a mock session, in which they learn legislative procedure and how to write legislation.

“I really want House District 11 pages to get a bit of an inside look at what happens at the state Capitol,” Fincher said. “Michael was here during an important week. He was able to participate in Higher Ed Day at the Capitol as well meet with lawmakers to discuss the U.S. Constitution and take part in discussions about the legislative process.”

Fincher said that because Michael is a high school student concurrently enrolled in college courses at Rogers State University, and this week at the Capitol lawmakers observed Higher Ed Day, he was able to introduce Michael to RSU President Dr. Larry Rice and other senior RSU administrators. They discussed the educational and economic impact of RSU on Northeast Oklahoma.

Michael then attended a meeting of a group seeking to inform senators and representatives about Article V of the U.S. Constitution. He also attended a committee meeting where one of the bills was contentious. While the bill did pass, he had a chance after to discuss the vote with a representative who voted against the bill.

“Michael rose to the challenge of all of these situations,” Fincher said

After high school, Michael said he plans to go into the fields of computer science and mechanical engineering but also wants to stay in touch with the business realm. Michael’s community service projects include volunteering time at the Oklahoma Food Bank and serving on his school’s Student Council. He also is involved in his school’s Environmental Club, helping with recycling and food waste reduction projects, and he has helped with a Christmas coat drive aimed at helping children stay warm.

His other interests include running varsity track and cross country. He placed first in 6A State Cross Country in 2019. He’s also a member of the National Honor Society and has been a participant in the International Science Fair. He said his proudest lifetime personal accomplishment was winning an innovation award from NASA at the science fair.

“Taking my project to people who were excited about its potential and receiving an award for it was a motivational experience,” Michael said.