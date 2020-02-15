Posted: Feb 15, 2020 4:34 AMUpdated: Feb 15, 2020 4:34 AM

Tom Davis

A Coffeyville, KS man is dead following a fatality collision just before 8 am Friday on US169 at County Road 300 northbound approximately 3.5 miles north of Talala, OK in Rogers County.

A 2007 Kenworth Semi driven by Kyle Ames, 32, of Delaware, OK was traveling northbound US169 when a 2007 Hyundai Sonata driven by white male,54, of Coffeyville, KS was traveling southbound on US169. For an unknown reason, the car crossed over the center line, entered the northbound lanes of traffic and struck the semi head-on.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending next of kin notification. Police say the subject was pronounced at the scene by OTEMS personnel from massive injuries.

The truck driver was transported by OTEMS to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, OK. He was treated and released with head and arm injuries.