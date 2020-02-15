Posted: Feb 15, 2020 7:30 AMUpdated: Feb 15, 2020 7:41 AM

Garrett Giles

A letter of understanding for engagement between Tuner & Associates and the Washington County Board of Health, 2019-2020 Financial Statements and 2020-2021 Estimate of Needs will be considered in the next Washington County Commissioners meeting.

Also in the meeting, a resolution and public notice accepting the petition of all affected landowners to close Road 2500 west of Philson Farms Road in District Two of Washington County will be weighed.

Letters to Joe Allen Jeter, Kristie Hatlestad, and Erin Rainey from the Washington County Commissioners regarding the Washington County Free Fair Board will be considered.

Later, an Oklahoma Department of Transportation form for Rural Water District Three for a water line relocation project will be discussed. This relocation is for the Green Lake Bridge project.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. They will meet in the Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.