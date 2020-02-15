Posted: Feb 15, 2020 10:30 AMUpdated: Feb 15, 2020 10:31 AM

Garrett Giles

Katherine Murray is the winner of KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM’s 2020 Kiss or Miss Grand Prize Sweetheart drawing.

As the winner, Murray (pictured) gets a bouquet of flowers from Flowerland, a spa package from Hill Dermatology (worth $500), and one dozen cupcakes from Cupcake Bar & Bakery. Murray also won the following items:

Sterling silver “No Greater Love” pendant from McCoy’s Jewelry, which has a retail value of $99 and was custom designed by local artist Gary Gibson and custom made by Master Jeweler Matt McCoy

A $50 VISA gift card from Bargain Center, Inc.

A pair of earrings from Simply Southern Boutique of Coffeyville

A half-dozen roses from Jan. L’s Flowers and Gifts of Coffeyville

A $50 gift card to Mr. Klean Express Car Wash

A $20 dollar gift certificate PLUS four cinnamon from Speedy Drinks on Tuxedo

Murray told KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM that she “lives along and has never been a sweetheart or had a sweetheart.” She said Bartlesville Radio made her day.