Posted: Feb 17, 2020 5:28 AMUpdated: Feb 17, 2020 5:56 AM

Tom Davis

Hillcrest Country Club was recently attacked by a ransomware malware from cryptovirology.

They are currently working with the authorities, insurance, F.B.I. and also a third-party ransomware specialist recovery company to help them through this process.

A release to members reads:

"We will be mailing out a DUES ONLY manual statement on Monday, this statement will only show your dues charges. Once our system is back online, we will then be able to bill you for any January services ....We currently are unable to process any auto draft payments and ask that all payments be made with a personal check. If for some reason you do not receive your statement in the mail in the next 4 days or so, please stop by the office and we will print one off for you. Also please continue to call us, as our email system is still down."

We will have more details later today...