Posted: Feb 17, 2020 9:44 AMUpdated: Feb 17, 2020 11:34 AM

Tom Davis

Enjoy some free tacos and tunes this Thursday evening as OKM Music launches of their 2020 Annual Music Festival lineup.

The event is called Tacos and Tunes Thursday, February 20th, 2020, 4:30pm – 6:30pm, Ambler Hall, 415 S. Dewey Ave. in Bartlesville.

You can enjoy free tacos, beverages, swag and karaoke as they build up to the big announcement.

Also at the event, you can purchase discounted tickets for this year's music festival.

WATCH: Brittney Berling Talks OKM MUSIC Tacos and Tunes and more.....