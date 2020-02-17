Posted: Feb 17, 2020 9:59 AMUpdated: Feb 17, 2020 10:00 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council will hear a sales tax report from City Manager Kevin Trease when they meet again.

Also in the meeting, the Council will discuss and take possible action to approve a resolution to amend the fiscal year 2019-2020 Budget. Later, some discussion and an update on parking improvements for the new Police and Municipal Court Complex will take place.

The Dewey City Council will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18th at City Hall, which is located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue. Following the Council meeting, the Dewey Public Works Authority will meet. The Authority will discuss and take possible action to approve the equipment lease purchase quote from Arvest Bank.