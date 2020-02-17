Posted: Feb 17, 2020 10:30 AMUpdated: Feb 17, 2020 10:31 AM

Garrett Giles

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place for a local non-profit at Tri County Tech’s Strategy Center in Bartlesville located at 6101 Nowata Road.

Sharon Reese, the Executive Director of the Veterans Connection Organization, Inc., said the ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at their office inside TCT’s Strategy Center. She said they operate as a resource shop for veterans where the services are free to veterans, service members and their families.

Reese is a 1980 graduate of College High. She served with the United State Navy for 20-years before retiring in 2004. She was also the Executive Director for the Westwide Community Center in Bartlesville before she resigned her position in September 2019.

John Holden is the chairman of the Veterans Connection Organization, Inc. Karen Hurst is the Vice Chair of the non-profit. Reese said they aim to have people with military connections to serve on their board.

The Veterans Connection Organization, Inc. is open on Monday’s and Friday’s from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., but appointments are required. They are also open from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday with no appointments necessary.

All are welcome to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony that is being put on by the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce! Reese said she is excited for the occassion and believes it will be the biggest ribbon cutting ceremony the area has ever seen.