Posted: Feb 17, 2020 11:34 AMUpdated: Feb 17, 2020 11:34 AM

Ty Loftis

The Tri County Tech Food For Thought series will be taking place this Thursday in Pawhuska at the Pawhuska Business Development Center.

Pawhuska City Manager Dave Neely and Hospital Administrator Jason McBride will be on hand to discuss the latest projects going on across the area and many growth opportunities for the city.

The lunch and learn series is designed to share the latest information from local leaders across Pawhuska

Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. and the program begins at noon. To make reservations, call 918-287-3357 or email Kristen.chinn@tricountytech.edu.