Posted: Feb 17, 2020 12:21 PMUpdated: Feb 17, 2020 12:21 PM

Ty Loftis

The City of Pawhuska entered into a five year contract with Waste Connections, a waste management service in Osage County. The contract stated that they could raise sanitation rates on a year-to-year basis if they wish and that is what they are doing this year. This contract will be up in the fall and City Attorney John Heskett says City Manager Dave Neely is already looking at other services the city could use.

The council hopes to revisit this item in August or September.