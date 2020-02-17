Posted: Feb 17, 2020 1:28 PMUpdated: Feb 17, 2020 1:31 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Community Foundation has announced their honoree families for the Legacy Hall of Fame 2020.

The Dunlap and Vaclaw Families have been selected to be inducted into the BCF's Legacy Hall of Fame this year. The second annual Heritage Award will be presented on behalf of the Lyon Family.

The Legacy Hall of Fame 2020 will take place on Saturday, May 16th. The reception start at 6:00 p.m. and dinner will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center located at 300 SE Adams Boulevard.

For tickets and information, visit bartlesvillecf.org or call 918.337.2287.