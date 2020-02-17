Posted: Feb 17, 2020 1:56 PMUpdated: Feb 17, 2020 3:17 PM

Garrett Giles

The Independence Police Department reports a girl that went missing Sunday has been found safe.

14-year-old Jordan Wilson went missing Sunday afternoon at approximately 3:24 p.m. According to Independence Chief of Police Jerry Harrison, Wilson was found Monday afternoon around 2:50 p.m.

Chief Harrison went on to say that she was not in danger and wasn't abducted against her freewill.