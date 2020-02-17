Posted: Feb 17, 2020 2:45 PMUpdated: Feb 17, 2020 2:45 PM

Ty Loftis

Water, server and electric rates have been different for those living outside the city limits of Pawhuska than those who live within the city. City Manager Dave Neely said they have already made one exception to allow a group pay the same rates.

The city council believes it is only fair that everyone pay the same price for the same service. Councilman John Brazee gives his reasoning.

Citizens will see these changes in their next billing cycle.