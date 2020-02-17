Posted: Feb 17, 2020 6:05 PMUpdated: Feb 17, 2020 6:07 PM

Garrett Giles

A two car accident occurred on Highway 60 approximately one mile east of the smoke shop outside of Bartlesville on Monday evening.

The accident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Monday. According to Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen, one driver involved in the accident received a minor bump on the head but declined medical assistance. He said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Bartlesville EMS, and the Oglesby Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call with the Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies.

The matter is now being handled by the OHP. We will have more on this story when it becomes available.