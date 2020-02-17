Posted: Feb 17, 2020 7:45 PMUpdated: Feb 17, 2020 7:54 PM

The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education made it official Monday night by naming a new principal for Wilson Elemenary School next school and by hiring Bartlesville High School's new Athletic and Activities Director

Thad Dilbeck, a name that may be familiar to many in the area, has been tapped as the new BHS AD.

Dilbeck has been the principal and assistant principal at Ponca City High School since 2012. He had previously served as a teacher and coach in Bartlesville and Dewey in the late 90s and 2000s.

Dilbeck says he and his family are excited to return to Bartlesville.

Dilbeck has experience in both athletics and activities, being involved in both during his tenure in Ponca. The Bartlesville Board of Education will be asked to make the hiring official at its next meeting on Feb. 17.

Dilbeck says he will likely start the job full-time in the early parts of the summer, as he will finish out the school year in Ponca City.

Dilbeck talks about the timeline of his position at BPS going forward.

The hiring of Dilbeck means a bit of reshuffling in the Athletic Department at Bartlesville High. Bruin head football coach Jason Sport will take over the duties as Assistant Athletic Director, while Terry Hughes will stay on in his current role as Auxiliary Assistant Director of Athletics.

Matt Hancock, who will remain the Principal of Bruin Academy, will swap the role of Assistant Director of Athletics and Activities for that of Director of Online Learning.

Dilbeck says that community support in Bartlesville was a major factor in making BHS his home once again.

Staci Bankston will be the principal for Wilson Elementary School for the upcoming 2020-2021 academic year. The district received notice this week that current Wilson principal Angie Linthacum will be resigning from her position at the end of this academic year to pursue other opportunities.

Bankston is excited about her new role.

In 2019-2020, Bankston has served as Assistant Principal to Principal Ken Copeland at Wayside, the largest of the district’s six elementary schools. Wayside now serves slightly more than one-quarter of the district's elementary school students. The opening for a new Assistant Principal at Wayside will be posted at applitrack.com/bpsok/onlineapp. Bankston has also helped support the district's elementary STEM program, Project Lead the Way Launch.

Before coming to Bartlesville to handle administrative tasks for the English Language Development program and other priorities, from 2012-2018 Bankston served in Dewey Public Schools as a technology integration coach, gifted and talented coordinator, reading department chair, and 5th-grade team leader. Before that, she taught junior high science and was a curriculum alignment coordinator for Barnsdall Public Schools and an elementary and technology curriculum teacher in Avant.