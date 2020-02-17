Posted: Feb 17, 2020 8:50 PMUpdated: Feb 17, 2020 8:56 PM

Tom Davis

In a competition to become the next Wright Chef at Copper Restaurant and Bar located in the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Price Tower in Bartlesville, Chef Jordan Keen was selected Monday night not only by the judges, but he also earned the People's Choice title in the public voting competition.

The competition started Saturday when each chef arrived and was given $300 to shop for ingredients not knowing what they would be asked to prepare.

Monday, the chefs were given their "secret ingredient" for which to create their appetizer. This time, it was carrots.

The chefs spent most of Monday at Tri-County Tech with the students working to create and prepare their dishes for the reception and tasting that evening at Price Tower.

Congratulations, to Chef Jordan Keen and to all the contestants.

As we reported earlier, last year's Wright Chef, Chef Nook, will be staying on as the Executive Chef and General Manager of the Copper at Price Tower.

The Wright Chef is a unique position developed by Price Tower Arts Center as part of its dynamic artist in residence programs. The winner has the opportunity to have creative control of the menu and operational control of the restaurant and kitchen for the period of one year. Ducre will be mentored by three Tulsa-area chefs who are volunteering their time including Miranda Kaiser, Lia Lewis and Callie Farish.

This educational, hands-on program was established with two goals in mind - to provide an inspirational culinary experience for Price Tower and Copper patrons and to provide an emerging chef the once-in-a-lifetime, risk-free chance to find out if they have what it takes to own and operate a successful restaurant business. The program is designed to be a challenge both professionally and creatively and give the Wright Chef a taste of real world restaurant ownership.

Price Tower Arts Center in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, is located inside the only fully realized skyscraper designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, a 19-story landmark completed in 1956. The ongoing mission of Price Tower Arts Center is to preserve the Price Tower, inspire artists and audiences, and to celebrate art, architecture and design.