Posted: Feb 18, 2020 3:40 AMUpdated: Feb 18, 2020 3:40 AM

BPS: Working on a Daycare Option for Teachers/Staff with Children

Tom Davis
Bartlesville Superintendent of Public Schools, Chuck McCauley, has been searching for ways to entice and retain teachers and finding a way to provide lower-cost daycare for their small children is one of those means.
 
McCauley announced Monday night at the Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education meeting that as a part of the Strategic Plan he is working on a proposal with the YMCA for them to provide the daycare workers while BPS will provide the space at Kane Elementary.
 
The goal is to start the program August 1, 2020.
 
The YMCA already staffs the before and after-school daycare services at the elementary schools.

