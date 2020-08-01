News
BPS: Working on a Daycare Option for Teachers/Staff with Children
Bartlesville Superintendent of Public Schools, Chuck McCauley, has been searching for ways to entice and retain teachers and finding a way to provide lower-cost daycare for their small children is one of those means.
McCauley announced Monday night at the Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education meeting that as a part of the Strategic Plan he is working on a proposal with the YMCA for them to provide the daycare workers while BPS will provide the space at Kane Elementary.
The goal is to start the program August 1, 2020.
