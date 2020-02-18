Posted: Feb 18, 2020 10:00 AMUpdated: Feb 18, 2020 10:01 AM

Tom Davis

Happy Birthday, Kiwanis of Bartlesville! The Club turns 100 years old this week.

The Bartlesville Kiwanis Club was chartered February 18, 1920 with 75 members. The national organization began on January 21, 1915.

Kiwanis is a worldwide service organization appealing to those who have the desire to become personally involved in making their communities better places in which to live. As a group, we achieve what individuals cannot do alone. Working together, Kiwanians voluntarily share the challenge of the community improvement and leadership assuming personal responsibility for humanitarian and civic projects that public authorities are not prepared to or able to perform. These projects are predominantly local in nature. They include such activities as assistance to youth and the aging, conservation of natural resources, development of community facilities and creation of international understanding and goodwill. Whatever their goals may be, Kiwanians are motivated by a common desire to serve, and to achieve an appreciation of good fellowship.

Some if the projects for their 2020 centennial year include moving the 2020 Freedom Fest to Sooner Park and making a major contribution soon to the city to celebrate 100 years here.

Bartlesville Kiwanis has initiated and/or sponsored many youth and community projects during its first 100 years of service:

1930 Started the Kiwanis Milk Fund Show to finance the milk for school children. The first show was presented by Tulsa Little Theatre Guild then the Bartlesville Little Theatre assumed production of the play.

1940 Kiwanis Chorus started with 15 members. Sponsored Halloween Party at ball park for 4,000 boys and girls. Held the first livestock show. Club members and Ki-Y members planted war gardens

1941 Sale of $251,000 in war bonds credited to Kiwanis. Thirty tons of scrap metal collected by club. Sponsored Air Scout Squadron.

1946 Sent a boy to Boys State, a girl to Girls State. Bartlesville Kiwanis sponsored contestant in National Soap Box Derby, only city in Oklahoma in contest

1951 Fishing Derby started, was written up in Kiwanis Magazine and continues to this day. The 69th annual Fishing Derby will be held on May 17 at Jo Allyn Lowe Park on Price Road.

1963 Club donated $4,500 to Sooner Park Playground Association.

1973 Sponsored Globe Trotters and netted $1,700 for youth fund

Major community events have been a focus of the Bartlesville Kiwanis since early in the 21st century, involving many thousands of volunteer hours by dedicated members and partners

2002 Took over operations of Sooner Junior miniature golf course and sponsorship of July 4th fireworks display at Sooner Park.

2005 Expanded/moved July 4th Freedom Fest to the Mall

2009 Expanded/moved Freedom Fest to Downtown Bartlesville

2011 Held first Christmas Parade with Chamber of Commerce

2014 Created Bartlesville Holiday Wreaths & More

Other unique fundraising activities and events have supported Kiwanis youth and community projects:

1952 First Peanut Sale started... netted $750.

1999 Held the first Kiwanis carnival as fund raiser.

1998 First Spaghetti Dinner raised $1,600 for youth projects.

Bartlesville Kiwanis Club has sponsored several other clubs over the years:

1922 Sponsored the Dewey Kiwanis Club, Chartered 4-11-22.

1929 Sponsored the Collinsville Kiwanis Club chartered June, 1929.

1957 Organized College High Key Club with 24 members on April 26.

1960 Club sponsored East Bartlesville club. Charter night October 13,1960.

1965 Circle K club organized at Wesleyan College.

1975 Sponsored new Club in Vinita which was chartered on February 10, 1975.

1976 Sponsored Barnsdall Club

2006 Dewey High School Key Club founded.