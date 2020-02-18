Posted: Feb 18, 2020 12:10 PMUpdated: Feb 18, 2020 12:11 PM

Garrett Giles

A resolution to accept the petition of all affected landowners to close 2500 Road west of Philson Farms Road in District Two of Washington County was tabled on Tuesday as the Washington County Commissioners wait on a public hearing to be held.

There is an old barn and pins that are in terrible condition that need to be torn down. Sheriff Scott Owen commented that closing the area will be a good thing. He said drug, alcohol or other socially unacceptable acts are known to occur in the area.

The Washington County Commissioners said they were not opposed to setting forth the resolution, but they said they needed to set forth a public notice so a public hearing could be held on the matter. The Commissioners said they do not anticipate issues. They said they do not have the capacity to abandon the right of way in the area, but they do have the capacity of the petition of the landowners to close it.

The right of way in the area still needs to exist for accessibility purposes. The Commissioners said if anything happened in the area, they would need to send emergency personnel to the location. Closing off access, however, is different. The Commissioners said they believe they have the capacity to do so because it is a temporary scenario.

The Commissioners would approve the posting of a public notice to run its cycle before a public hearing takes place on Monday, March 2nd. This will give the public a chance to gather their thoughts and voice their objections if they have any.