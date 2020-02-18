Posted: Feb 18, 2020 1:04 PMUpdated: Feb 18, 2020 1:05 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting in Pawhuska on Tuesday morning and the courthouse was a topic of discussion once again.

Last week, district two commissioner Kevin Paslay had shown interest in forming a committee to circulate ideas on the best way to go about generating support for the new courthouse in Pawhuska and the annex in Skiatook. This week Paslay felt it might be best to begin circulating a petition showing support of the idea.

Skiatook City Manager Dan Yancey was on hand saying he was hesitant about supporting the new courthouse because there were buildings in Skiatook such as the firehouse, police station and city hall that would need to be replaced in the near future. With an increase in sales tax, Yancey said it would be difficult to get these buildings replaced. He added that his residents would be against an increase in sales tax as well. Pawhuska City Manager Dave Neely said his residents wouldn't support an increase in sales tax.

Ross Naylor was on hand talking about the OPEH&W health plan his company offers to county employees. The commissioners opted to take no action and felt it would be best for a representative from his company to come talk to the county employees individually to better explain what this change would mean and compare it to the current plan that they are on.

The commissioners elected Dee Chambers, Sarah Hulse and Amber Roberts to the Directors of the Fair Board for 2020. They also decided to make April 18th the county-wide free dump day.

The commissioners elected to waive the $200 rental fee to the Agriculture Building at the Fairgrounds so that the Harvest Recovery Ranch can use it on Saturday, March 7th. The Harvest Recovery Ranch is a faith-based facility in Pawhuska to help those struggling with addiction. They will be putting on a fundraiser that Saturday. There was one utility permit signed for district one.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will be next Monday at 10 o' clock in the morning for those interested in attending.