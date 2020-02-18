Posted: Feb 18, 2020 2:13 PMUpdated: Feb 18, 2020 2:13 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man facing murder charges will have a preliminary hearing delayed. Legal counsel for Dalton Taylor requested a continuance in the matter during a court appearance on Tuesday. Taylor was slated for a preliminary hearing.

Tulsa Attorney Wesley Johnson appeared on Taylor’s behalf at the Washington County Courthouse. Johnson claimed to need more time to acquire and review relevant information to the case. A new date for the preliminary hearing was set for April 14.

It is alleged that Taylor used a shotgun to shoot and kill Daniel Speck in July 2019.