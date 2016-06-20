Posted: Feb 18, 2020 2:39 PMUpdated: Feb 18, 2020 2:39 PM

Ty Loftis

There was more discussion Tuesday morning regarding what should be done concerning the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska. It is district two commissioner Kevin Paslay's desire to make a new courthouse in Pawhuska and add an annex in the city of Skiatook. District one commissioner Randall Jones and District three commissioner Darren McKinney see the need for the new courthouse, but are concerned about the budget shortfall the county is facing right now. Skiatook City Manager Dan Yancey knows there is a need for the new courthouse, but he was at the meeting expressing his concern if the sales tax were to go up any more in his city.

Pawhuska City Manager Dave Neely echoed Yancey's thoughts, saying Pawhuska residents would be against an increase in sales tax as well.

A person in attendance, Jerry Butterbaugh, has seen the courthouse and knows it is in need of repair. He says it is important to communicate this to the people of the county and then be fully committed to fixing the problem.

Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher gave an example of a problem courthouse employees and visitors of the courthouse face.

There will be continued talks on this matter as the weeks continue.