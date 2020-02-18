Posted: Feb 18, 2020 2:49 PMUpdated: Feb 18, 2020 2:49 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on a warrant for an alleged assault incident that occurred in November. Derrick Kellum Jr. appeared in custody at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon. Kellum is facing a felony count of domestic assault and battery.

According to an affidavit, a female victim reported that the two started arguing because she would not give him money for drugs. She further stated that Kellum struck her in the head with an unidentified blunt object. The object caused a laceration to the women’s forehead.

The victim was then taken to the hospital where she received several stitches. Officers also noted other injuries. She stated that Kellum struck her in the face and abdomen several times during another altercation earlier in the month. The incidents in question occurred on November 16 and 24.

Kellum’s bond was set at $30,000.