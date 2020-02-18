Posted: Feb 18, 2020 2:58 PMUpdated: Feb 18, 2020 2:59 PM

Garrett Giles

Letters to three members on the Washington County Free Fair Board regarding their position were discussed during the Washington County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday.

District One Commissioner Mitch Antle said the letters are addressed to Joe Allen Jeter, Kristir Hatlestad, and Erin Rainey. He said they had no one running against them for their position and that they would retain their spot on the County Free Fair Board unless they hear otherwise from them.

The Free Fair Board is a nine member board. Three representatives from each Commissioner's district serves. Those seats rotate annually as far as elections go. This gives the public a chance to throw their hat in the ring if they so choose.

Commissioner Antle said one seat on the Free Fair Board from each of the three districts in Washington County rolls up for the election process each year. This will not take place this year since no one filed in opposition to Jeter, Hatlestad and Rainey. Certificates will be sent to the three individuals and they have a chance to serve another three-year term on the Board.

The letters were approved.