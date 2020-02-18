Posted: Feb 18, 2020 3:25 PMUpdated: Feb 18, 2020 3:25 PM

Ty Loftis

Kathy Tippin, a recruiting assistant for the United States Census Bureau, was at Tuesday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting saying that they are looking for volunteers to help with the census. As the largest county in Oklahoma, Tippin said it takes 500 people to count everyone in Osage County. She said they are currently about 100 volunteers short of that mark. Tippin first explains why it is so important to get everybody counted.

Tippin says she feels it is important for Osage County residents to be the ones doing the volunteering in the area. She went on to say what it takes to be a volunteer with the census bureau.

District one commissioner Randall Jones added that the amount of federal and state money the county receives is based largely off of this upcoming census.