Feb 18, 2020

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department is looking for help in identifying a male in a video that burglarized a vehicle over the weekend.

The man is said to have stolen a soft case containing a compound bow and equipment that is valued over $2,000. If you have any information pertaining to this case, call the Bartlesville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 918.338.4015.

You can find the video released by the BPD here.