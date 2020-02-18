News
Bartlesville
Posted: Feb 18, 2020 3:43 PMUpdated: Feb 18, 2020 3:46 PM
Police Look to Identify Weekend Car Burglar
Garrett Giles
The Bartlesville Police Department is looking for help in identifying a male in a video that burglarized a vehicle over the weekend.
The man is said to have stolen a soft case containing a compound bow and equipment that is valued over $2,000. If you have any information pertaining to this case, call the Bartlesville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 918.338.4015.
« Back to News