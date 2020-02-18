Posted: Feb 18, 2020 7:35 PMUpdated: Feb 18, 2020 7:41 PM

Garrett Giles

The installation of parking and sidewalks near the new Dewey Police Department and Municipal Court Complex was at the center of discussion during the Dewey City Council meeting on Tuesday night.

City Manager Kevin Trease said there are no sidewalks near the Dewey Fire Station or the new police building along N. Cherokee Avenue. He said people should not have to walk on the streets to get to the facilities, especially if they need to be at the new municipal court when it opens.

The purpose of the agenda item was to let the Council know that sidewalks will need to be installed in the area of Don Tyler and N. Cherokee Avenue in the next month or two. The sidewalks would need to be handicap accessible.

As for the parking, City Manager Trease said they are planning on extending out the Dewey Fire Department’s parking lot, and it will be reserved for the fire department. More angled parking will be created on N. Cherokee Avenue in front of Dewey Fire as well. A neighboring church said they would also be receptive to having individuals park at their building temporarily if someone needed a place to park so they could make it to their court appearance.

Pictured is a concept of where the parking and sidewalks will go. The L-shaped building with the white roof is the Dewey Fire Department. The blue that is pictured is where the proposed angled parking will go. The red is where City Manager Trease would like to put the sidewalks.

No action was taken. Plans will be drawn up and presented to the Dewey City Council at a later date.

There is no date when the Municipal Court Complex will move to the new building. As far as moving the Dewey Police Department over, the phone system was installed on Tuesday. Internet and cable will be installed on Wednesday. IT professionals for the City of Dewey will be coordinating with the city to move the server for the new police facility.

Desks will be moved into the building before long as well. Custom wood lockers that were built by City Manager Trease received their first coat of sealer on Tuesday. The lockers should be fully installed by the end of the week.

Highway Man has also met with the City of Dewey to discuss signage for the new police building. City Manager Trease said he will send the Council pictures of the signs and what they are looking to install.