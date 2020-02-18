Posted: Feb 18, 2020 9:32 PMUpdated: Feb 18, 2020 9:32 PM

Max Gross

The Dewey Bulldoggers (4-18) got outdueled in a senior night battle against Caney, Kansas. The Bullpups got a big win, 65-30. Caney’s defense was too much for the Doggers to handle and the Bullpups scored with ease.

The Dewey offense was a bit slow to get started. But senior Caden Baughn fired things up with some outside shots. He continued his offensive tear with this second chance shot at the rim.

Baughn would finish with 12 points on the night. The other scoring horse for Dewey was Kaleb Hull who had 12 points for the second consecutive game.

The Bullpups were led by Cam Melchiori with 21 points. Melchiori had 18 first half points as the Bullpups took it to Dewey from the opening tip. It was 13-6 after one quarter and Caney would pull away to a 21-point halftime lead and would never look back.

The Bulldoggers will be off until Saturday for a district playoff game at Beggs. Eight Dewey seniors were honored before the game.