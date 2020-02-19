Posted: Feb 19, 2020 9:20 AMUpdated: Feb 19, 2020 9:33 AM

Garrett Giles

You may have seen quite a bit of construction underway lately in the area of Fourth Street and Osage Avenue in Downtown Bartlesville.

This work is part of the Downtown Drainage Project, which began last year with drainage system improvements at the Tower Center at Unity Square site. The work where the green space is being installed was completed first so that construction could begin on the highly anticipated project.

Work recently resumed to include the remaining project area between Adams Boulevard and the 300 block of Osage Avenue. According to City Construction Inspector Dan Basler, closed lanes on Osage in the Fourth Street area should be open early next month, at which time lane closures will begin on Fourth Street west of Osage.

The drainage system replacement project is funded through the voter approved 2013 half-cent Capital Improvement Projects sales tax. Voters have extended the CIP tax for capital projects every five to seven years since 1999.