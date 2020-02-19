Posted: Feb 19, 2020 9:45 AMUpdated: Feb 19, 2020 9:45 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville District 2020 Science will be held at the Phillips 66 Research Center, February 21-22.

The Bartlesville District Science Fair is open to public, private and home school students from first through twelfth grades who reside in Washington, eastern Osage, western Nowata, and northern Rogers counties. At the Elementary Fair, the students' projects are grouped in two Divisions (grades 1-3 and grades 4-6). In the Upper level grades are grouped as 7-9 (Junior Division) and 10-12 (Senior Division). Registration is "open", meaning that students wishing to enter do not have to participate in a school science fair first.

Over $1,000 in prizes will be awarded to outstanding projects from our professional societies and sponsors. Approximately thirty projects will be selected from the Junior/Senior Fair to go to the Oklahoma State Science and Engineering Fair (OSSEF) in March. Students of the top three projects will receive funding for an expense-paid trip to attend the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in Anaheim, California, in May.